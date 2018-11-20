Head-To-Head Review: Telkonet (TKOI) versus SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY)

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) and SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Telkonet alerts:

1.9% of Telkonet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUEZ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Telkonet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telkonet and SUEZ/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.28 million 1.98 $3.74 million N/A N/A SUEZ/ADR $17.93 billion 0.52 $341.12 million $0.26 29.08

SUEZ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telkonet and SUEZ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkonet 0 0 0 0 N/A SUEZ/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Telkonet and SUEZ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet -37.54% -50.33% -28.43% SUEZ/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SUEZ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telkonet does not pay a dividend. SUEZ/ADR pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Telkonet has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUEZ/ADR has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUEZ/ADR beats Telkonet on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company's EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge that serves as the coordinator for various EcoSmart devices; and EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite. It also offers EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor, which monitor environments with sensors that are designed to detect motion or body heat; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product that saves energy; EcoGuard, which monitors and controls the flow of power to various outlets; and EcoContact, a remote, wireless door/window contact solution. In addition, the company provides EcoCentral, a cloud-based dashboard; EcoCare professional support and maintenance services; EcoSmart Mobile that offer iOS and Android applications; EcoSmart energy management platform for controlling lighting, plugload, and HVAC usage; and Recovery Time technology that adjusts the room temperature. It serves hospitality, military, educational, multiple dwelling unit, healthcare, and commercial industries. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About SUEZ/ADR

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.