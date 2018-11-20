Head to Head Survey: Neah Power Systems (NPWZ) vs. Ultralife (ULBI)

Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neah Power Systems and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A Ultralife $85.53 million 1.41 $7.64 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Neah Power Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neah Power Systems and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neah Power Systems and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 10.12% 8.55% 7.14%

Volatility and Risk

Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultralife beats Neah Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neah Power Systems

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

