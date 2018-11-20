Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,944 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fondren Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,030,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the period. 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 953,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 774,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.19. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 42.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

