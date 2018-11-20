Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fabrinet (FN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Fabrinet worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $54.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.28 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fabrinet to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $955,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,081 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,765. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

