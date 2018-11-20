Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

