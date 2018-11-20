Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,691.17 ($22.10).

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 85.50 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,654 ($21.61). The stock had a trading volume of 669,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

