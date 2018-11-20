Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,200 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.
Several research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.
Read More: Depreciation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.