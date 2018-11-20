Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 28.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Globus Medical news, insider David C. Paul sold 2,053,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $111,413,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

