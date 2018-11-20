Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Universal Logistics worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

ULH stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

