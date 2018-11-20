HitCoin (HTC) Market Capitalization Hits $962,114.00

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, HitCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. HitCoin has a market cap of $962,114.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.02371250 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001606 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001386 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About HitCoin

HitCoin (HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitCoin’s official website is hitcoininfo.com.

Buying and Selling HitCoin

HitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

