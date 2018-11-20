Home Depot Inc (HD) Receives $203.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.13.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

