Homeserve plc (HSV) Receives GBX 987.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 987.50 ($12.90).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Friday. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 521.93 ($6.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

