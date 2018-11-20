Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 132,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 182,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, $1 reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

HON stock opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

