Hormel Foods (HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.77-1.91 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.77-1.91 EPS.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $548,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 338,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 312,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

