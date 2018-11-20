Hubii Network Market Cap Reaches $678,483.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 74.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 78% against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $678,483.00 and $5,192.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00021654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00130883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00200005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.09470158 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000117 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,589,816 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network.

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

