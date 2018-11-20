Hydrogenics (HYGS) vs. Linde (LIN) Critical Analysis

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Hydrogenics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Hydrogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hydrogenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Linde shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hydrogenics does not pay a dividend. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hydrogenics and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Linde 1 3 5 0 2.44

Hydrogenics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.96%. Linde has a consensus target price of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Hydrogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hydrogenics is more favorable than Linde.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrogenics and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics -26.37% -58.33% -18.52% Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hydrogenics and Linde’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics $48.05 million 1.75 -$11.14 million ($0.80) -6.81 Linde $11.44 billion 4.01 $1.25 billion $5.85 27.26

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrogenics. Hydrogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Linde beats Hydrogenics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT fueling station that supply on-site hydrogen for various industrial applications. This segment sells its products to merchant gas companies and oil and gas companies. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM platform for mobility applications; and Celerity and CelerityPlus solutions for medium and heavy duty buses and trucks. This segment sells its products to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. It also provides engineering services. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

