IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

BAC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

