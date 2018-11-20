iCoin Achieves Market Cap of $112,773.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. iCoin has a market capitalization of $112,773.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One iCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00129563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00198320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.17 or 0.09491642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009545 BTC.

iCoin Profile

iCoin’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,952,634 coins. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet.

Buying and Selling iCoin

iCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

