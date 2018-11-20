Icon Plc (ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Icon reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $146.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 186.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth about $6,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Icon by 376.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 70,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Icon by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Icon has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

