IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 46,703 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.33, for a total value of $1,731,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

