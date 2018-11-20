IGM Financial (IGIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a report published on Friday morning.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

