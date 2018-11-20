IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Holdings Increased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ihs-markit-ltd-info-holdings-increased-by-twin-tree-management-lp.html.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.