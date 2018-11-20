Imperial Oil (IMO) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.47.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.63. 555,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$33.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.91.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of Imperial Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

