Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $889.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.