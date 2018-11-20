Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.64

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 2702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

IBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.07 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 388.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 216,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

