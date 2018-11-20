Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 801,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,074,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 267,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price objective on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

