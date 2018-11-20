ING Groep NV Has $637,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,196 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 2,036,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after buying an additional 849,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 38.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 110.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “ING Groep NV Has $637,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ing-groep-nv-has-637000-stake-in-pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb.html.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.