ING Groep NV Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after buying an additional 385,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,000,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,786,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 124,482 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 510,627 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

