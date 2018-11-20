ING Groep NV Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ing-groep-nv-takes-position-in-oasis-petroleum-inc-oas.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.