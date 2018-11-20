Insider Buying: Aimia Inc (AIM) Insider Buys 94,100 Shares of Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 94,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$266,303.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 449,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,266,744.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 76,700 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$310,635.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 2,300 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$7,383.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 1,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$4,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 12,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total transaction of C$51,484.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

AIM traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,454. Aimia Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$372.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc will post 0.720000023225807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Aimia in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “c$2.59” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

