Insider Buying: ASGN Inc (ASGN) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Peter T. Dameris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,793.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ASGN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $559,307,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth $250,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth $166,294,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth $117,721,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth $92,244,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

