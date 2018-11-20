Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Director Purchases 4,350 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Burton Joel Ahrens bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,224.50.

Burton Joel Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$18,315.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 9,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$35,788.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 450 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$1,728.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.26, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$10,020.00.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

