Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,838 shares in the company, valued at $779,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 17,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,772. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

