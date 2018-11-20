Insider Buying: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) SVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Thomas Edwin Haas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Edwin Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Thomas Edwin Haas purchased 2,200 shares of Golden Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 557,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $448.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

