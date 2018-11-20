Insider Buying: GUD Holdings Limited (GUD) Insider Purchases A$12,025.00 in Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) insider Mark Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.03 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of A$12,025.00 ($8,528.37).

Mark Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Mark Smith acquired 1,000 shares of GUD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.10 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of A$12,095.00 ($8,578.01).

On Monday, October 29th, Mark Smith acquired 1,000 shares of GUD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.26 ($8.69) per share, with a total value of A$12,258.00 ($8,693.62).

ASX:GUD opened at A$11.75 ($8.33) on Tuesday. GUD Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of A$10.51 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of A$13.74 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

