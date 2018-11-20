Insider Buying: Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Director Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,201.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 3,075 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,644.25.

On Monday, November 12th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 6,806 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $62,547.14.

On Friday, November 9th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 29,601 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $271,737.18.

On Wednesday, November 7th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 97,380 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $865,708.20.

On Monday, October 1st, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 2,500 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Friday, September 28th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 123,904 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,012.80.

On Wednesday, September 26th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 37,694 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $305,321.40.

On Monday, September 24th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 10,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 125,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Spark Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of -1.48.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

