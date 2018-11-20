Insider Selling: Apptio Inc (APTI) Insider Sells 774 Shares of Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) insider John C. Morrow sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $29,233.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John C. Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, John C. Morrow sold 1,201 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,878.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, John C. Morrow sold 7,594 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $291,761.48.

APTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 4,193,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Apptio Inc has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apptio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Apptio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apptio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Apptio by 134.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apptio by 23.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Apptio by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

