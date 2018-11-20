Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) VP Sells 498 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $40,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $276,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 688,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,516. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 671,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

