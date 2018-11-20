Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (DMP) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) insider Grant Bourke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$49.00 ($34.75), for a total transaction of A$4,900,000.00 ($3,475,177.30).

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at A$47.33 ($33.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$38.11 ($27.03) and a 1 year high of A$67.05 ($47.55).

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

