Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,547. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/insider-selling-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-director-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.