Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Matthew Link sold 2,582 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $160,135.64.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,083,000 after buying an additional 127,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after buying an additional 121,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,023,000 after buying an additional 500,395 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,709,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 261.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 626,770 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

