Insider Selling: Pandora Media Inc (P) CAO Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $26,931.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 143,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:P traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 8,964,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Pandora Media Inc has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Pandora Media’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,512 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 656,200 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on P shares. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Pandora Media Inc (P) CAO Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/insider-selling-pandora-media-inc-p-cao-sells-3026-shares-of-stock.html.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.