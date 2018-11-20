Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (RPD) COO Sells 6,780 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $215,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,292 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,119,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

