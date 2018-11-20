Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (SQ) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $28,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $28,928,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $35,216,000.00.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. 34,828,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,739,676. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.20 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Square by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Square by 7.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$71.60” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

