Insider Selling: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at $291,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,859. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.30. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

SGC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/insider-selling-superior-group-of-companies-inc-sgc-svp-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.