Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (SVMK) Insider Sells 4,059 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $50,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 637,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,077. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $28,369,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $13,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $12,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $12,023,000. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

