System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 358,974 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £699,999.30 ($914,673.07).

SYS1 stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. System1 Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 294 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Get System1 Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: System1 Group PLC (SYS1) Insider Sells 358,974 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/insider-selling-system1-group-plc-sys1-insider-sells-358974-shares-of-stock.html.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.