Insider Selling: System1 Group PLC (SYS1) Insider Sells 358,974 Shares of Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 358,974 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £699,999.30 ($914,673.07).
SYS1 stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. System1 Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 294 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th.
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.
