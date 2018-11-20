Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Insider Sells 10,171 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) insider Adam Selipsky sold 10,171 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,154,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,754,580.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Adam Selipsky sold 6,871 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $805,143.78.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $381,854.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $366,069.00.

Shares of DATA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. 1,133,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DATA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,971,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

