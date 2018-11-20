Insulet (PODD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $76.03. 696,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 587,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $65,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 6,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $491,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,013 shares of company stock valued at $856,934. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

