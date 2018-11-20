Intel Co. (INTC) Position Increased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 238,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 270,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intel Co. (INTC) Position Increased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/intel-co-intc-position-increased-by-vista-capital-partners-inc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.